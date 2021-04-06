STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Garbage, effluents from hotels leave Osmansagar gasping

In the next few weeks, Osmansagar, popularly known as Gandipet Cheruvu, will complete 100 years of its existence.

Published: 06th April 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage dumped on the shore of Osmansagar

Garbage dumped on the shore of Osmansagar

By  Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the next few weeks, Osmansagar, popularly known as Gandipet Cheruvu, will complete 100 years of its existence. The reservoir, which had quenched the city’s thirst in the past, is now on the verge of death.Mounting heaps of garbage disposed on the lake’s shore, untreated and harmful effluents that flow into the lake and encroachments are choking the lake, allege locals and the members of the Gandipet Welfare Society (GWS), who have been cleaning the lake and trying to preserve it for years. 

The GWS claims that a stretch of the lake’s shore near Manchirala village is mostly filled with heaps of garbage, including hazardous medical waste. They allege that luxurious hotels and resorts near the lake’s shore are dumping their garbage at the lake’s shore. 

Garbage dumped on the shore of Osmansagar

A GWS volunteer, on the condition of anonymity said, “We have found huge heaps of garbage lying unattended on the lake’s shore on multiple occasions, especially next to Ridhira Retreat — a resort. When we complain, they tell us that they will clean the area. However, it remains unattended, causing harm to the lake. At times, garbage burning also occurs at the lake’s shore.”

However, when Express spoke to the resort management, they denied the allegations. Vishal Choghaly, general manager of Ridhira Retreat, said, “We are not responsible for the dumping of garbage on the lake’s shore. There are many other establishments around the lake who might be doing it.” He added that local tourists also throw garbage on the lake’s shore. “Whose responsibility is to clean that?” he demanded. 

The GWS volunteers also claim that when they ask the lake police to curb the dumping and burning of garbage, officials claim that they are short of staff to police the entire stretch. “We demand that the government protect our dying water bodies. We want proper monitoring to curb garbage dumping in the lake,” said a volunteer.

RESORT MGMT DENIES DUMPING GARBAGE ON LAKE'S SHORE
Vishal Choghaly, general manager of Ridhira Retreat, said, “We are not responsible for the dumping of garbage on the lake’s shore. There are many other establishments around the lake who might be doing it.” He added that local tourists also throw garbage on the lake’s shore. However, members of the Gandipet Welfare Society (GWS) allege that luxurious hotels and resorts near the lake’s shore are dumping their garbage at the lake’s shore. 

