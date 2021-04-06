STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lax security at ATMs: Police want RBI to intervene

Theft attempts at three unguarded ATM booths in the last four days in Cyberabad have exposed the poor security arrangements by banks, keeping police on the edge.

Published: 06th April 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Theft attempts at three unguarded ATM booths in the last four days in Cyberabad have exposed the poor security arrangements by banks, keeping police on the edge.  While senior police officials earlier held meetings with banks, advising them on security measures, so far no action has been taken. Therefore, city police have now decided to write to the Reserve Bank of India to take up the matter with banks.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said they will work out a mechanism with the banks in coordination with the RBI to ensure that ATM booths have adequate security and alert mechanisms. 
At Mailardevpally on Thursday, a youngster pulled down the shutter and tried to loot an Axis Bank ATM machine, but the patrolling team caught him red-handed. At Kondapur on Saturday, a man tried to loot an SBI Bank ATM. Passers-by alerted the police, but the suspect fled. On Sunday, a similar incident was reported at an ICICI Bank ATM in Jeedimetla.

All these ATMs had no guards. Police found they did not have emergency alarms and were not connected to the local police station to sound an alert in case of an emergency. Police have served notices to the respective banks about the poor security. 

Further, Cyberabad police surveyed all ATMs in their jurisdiction and served notices to banks, irrespective of offences, as a precautionary measure. Police have also intensified patrolling around ATM booths.

