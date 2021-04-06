Officials leave GHMC, but keep laptops, mobiles

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC, which was forced to roll back its gift of iPhones to the former mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee members early this year, is now caught in another controversy.

The civic body’s response to an RTI query has revealed that 159 senior officials who worked as additional and zonal commissioners and HoDs in the GHMC availed benefits such as mobile phones, tablets and laptops.

However, they did not return these gadgets after they were transferred to other government departments. These gadgets were purchased with taxpayers’ money. The RTI query sought information on the details of electronic gadgets procured for present and previous officials from 2014 to 2020. The list of 159 officers, who have not returned the electronic devices to the GHMC, includes names of top bureaucrats as well.