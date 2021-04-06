STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Pandemic not over, follow Covid guidelines’

The State government is supplying drinking water to the suburbs by spending Rs 3,000 crore by improving the drinking water supply system in these areas, he said.

Published: 06th April 2021 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao urged the citizens to not be lackadaisical towards the Covid-19 pandemic and asked everyone to wear masks and follow prevention guidelines to avoid a lockdown. Inaugurating various developmental works at Khaitlapur on Monday, Rama Rao said a comprehensive sewerage network will be laid to improve the drainage infrastructure in the merged villages of municipalities on the peripheral areas of Hyderabad, at an estimated cost of Rs 3,500 crore.

Vehicles ply on the new Road Under Bridge near HiTec City MMTS station that was inaugurated on Monday

The State government is supplying drinking water to the suburbs by spending Rs 3,000 crore by improving the drinking water supply system in these areas, he said. The government will address the issue of dumping garbage in Khaitlapur, the Minister said. The Minister was also inaugurated the new Road Under Bridge (RuB) near the HiTec City MMTS station that is touted to bring much-needed relief to motorists travelling between II corridor Hitech City and Kukatpally. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp