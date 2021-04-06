‘Pandemic not over, follow Covid guidelines’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao urged the citizens to not be lackadaisical towards the Covid-19 pandemic and asked everyone to wear masks and follow prevention guidelines to avoid a lockdown. Inaugurating various developmental works at Khaitlapur on Monday, Rama Rao said a comprehensive sewerage network will be laid to improve the drainage infrastructure in the merged villages of municipalities on the peripheral areas of Hyderabad, at an estimated cost of Rs 3,500 crore.

Vehicles ply on the new Road Under Bridge near HiTec City MMTS station that was inaugurated on Monday

The State government is supplying drinking water to the suburbs by spending Rs 3,000 crore by improving the drinking water supply system in these areas, he said. The government will address the issue of dumping garbage in Khaitlapur, the Minister said. The Minister was also inaugurated the new Road Under Bridge (RuB) near the HiTec City MMTS station that is touted to bring much-needed relief to motorists travelling between II corridor Hitech City and Kukatpally.