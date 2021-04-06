Pretty Practical

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This year, the summer seems unforgiving and appears to only get harsher by the day. While you do everything possible under the sun to stay hydrated and keep your skin moisturised, have you given your hair a thought?

Fret not, we’ve got you covered. We bring to you the wise words from some of the top stylists in Hyderabad, who strongly urge people to junk the curling wands and straighteners. Instead, they give you a ‘practical haircut’, which is not only low-maintenance but will also boost your mane’s health.

The Short Bob

This is an asymmetrical cut, which is short from the back and long in the front. According to Harjit Kaur, the studio director of HK Hair & Makeup Studio on Banjara Hills Road No. 14, this is a perfect summer chop as the hair is away from the “sweaty neck”. What a relief! Maintenance, you ask? Zilch. All you need a good shampoo and conditioner. Towel dry the mane and voila, you have a good hair day ahead of you.

The Pixie

Slay the summer with this bold and spiky look which is short on the sides, while most of the hair falls on one side. Suits those with oval or square faces. This one is out of the box and not many go for it, but it’s so convenient, says freelancer stylist Nitish Parariya, who has been styling superstar NTR for the last eight years.

Long Layers

This one is for those who’d like to play it safe, yet look like a million bucks. A practical cut, it retains length and volume, frames the face and gives you the flexibility to style or not to style. After a thorough wash and a deep condition, simply towel or air dry your hair. Twist and turn it into a loose bun or leave it open, says Harjit.

The Undercut

This one needs guts but is considered as the trendiest in 2021. An undercut is basically when the sides and back of the head, in some cases both, are shaven under the longer hair from the top. The undercut is a blessing in disguise during the summer as you don’t need to wash your hair often. “We sweat the most behind our ears and neck. But with this cut, it all dries out and you don’t need to bother washing your hair every day,” says Parariya.

The Out-of-bed Look

This dishevelled and messy look is a timeless classic. Just wash, towel dry or blow dry in the opposite direction and you are set. “You can flaunt your natural volume without using a single styling product,” says Parariya, who loves to play around with natural hair textures. The style looks best on shoulder-length hair, with layers starting from the top going right to the bottom. Ask your stylist to give you short layers at the crown for more volume.

Digital Waves

Nearly 70 per cent of us are not born with poky-straight hair. We have some sort of a curl pattern going on in that mane, so why not work around it, says Ram Koniki, who has worked in over 450 films and styles actor Pawan Kalyan. Presenting digital waves, an inversion cut that assures least maintenance. All you got to do is scrunch your hair with some serum to restore the waves/curls.

Square Cuts

Finally, here’s a little something for men! In this cut, the sides are sharp, the crown has a lot of volume and the layers are blended.

