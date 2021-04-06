Small is beautiful

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is on and despite the fact that people are getting the jab, the number of cases are rising. And many from the art community are trying their best to convey the do’s and don’ts to raise more awareness.

That’s how Hyderabad-based software engineer-turned artist Sreedhar Vykunta has been using Coronavirus awareness concepts using Disney characters and matchsticks. He’s been creating miniature art works for the past five years using matchsticks. Says the 40-year-old artist, “My tryst with creativity started with street photography. Slowly, I got into creating artworks using matchsticks and stickers etc.”

He created Baahubali movie scenes using the same medium which was later tweeted by the film team. He collected small toys and other items to give shape to his movie artworks. It took him more than six months to get it right and present it in the same way as he had visualised.

During the IPL season, he brought to life the miniature art set of Chennai Super Kings which was retweeted by their official handle. He showcased Dhoni running on the pitch. The figurines were created using matchsticks while the uniforms and boundary walls were created using stickers, paper prints and poly bags. Says the Kukatpally resident, “I showcased my other works at Phoenix Arena before the lockdown. The idea of creating awareness through my oeuvres came to me during the lockdown.” He used Disney characters like Hulk, Spiderman, Superman among others for the project. Not only this he also uses Cadbury Gems to create different artefacts themed around festivals.

In 2019, he received Ugadi Vishista Puraskar from Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University and later got Mother Teresa National Fellowship. On the other hand, his creative miniature photographs include those of animals, people from different walks of life and still images. And when he’s not photographing or doing his day job in the corporate sector he’s busy riding his bike as he is the admin of Moto Wings Bikers Club.

