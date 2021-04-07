Body in fridge: Bike mechanic arrested in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police arrested bike mechanic Syed Mohammed Ali who had killed Mohammed Siddique Ahmed, a tailor at Jubilee Hills, along with the tailor’s wife Rubeena, with whom the accused was having an affair. The accused after killing the victim, stuffed the body in a refrigerator in the flat and fled.

DCP West Zone AR Srinivas said Ali and Rubeena had an affair, which Siddique got to know about. To do away with Siddique, the duo killed him on the night of March 31. “A shock absorber rod used in the murder, two bikes and mobiles were seized from the accused. The accused along with the seized material have been produced in court,” DCP Srinivas said.

Rubeena went to her parents on March 28 on the occasion of Jagne-ki-Raat and kept Ali informed about Siddique’s movements. On March 30, Siddique went to his in-laws house for dinner and returned to his flat. Tipped off by Rubeena, Ali came to the flat when Siddique was asleep and attacked him with the shock absorber. Siddique woke up and resisted, but Ali overpowered him and killed him. He then stuffed Siddique’s body party in the refrigerator, cleaned the floor of blood stains and fled from the place.