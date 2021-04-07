Die-hard IPL fans root for ‘team orange’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : With Indian Premier League beginning on April 9, fans in Hyderabad are geared up to soak in the cricket frenzy with friends and family. In its first match on April 11, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Shiv Bansal, a writer and a die-hard fan of the orange team, says: “Before the Covid-19 pandemic, we used to go to different pubs and restaurants which would screen the matches. Over drinks and food, we would root for our favourite team with friends.

This year, we cannot do that due to the pandemic. However, we are happy that the IPL is being held. We are planning to get together at a friend’s place and watch the matches this time. I have SRH mugs and caps to show my strong support for the home team. I have been following the proceedings of the event right from the team auctions.”

Twitter is abuzz with fans rooting for SRH, its skipper David Warner and making #OrangeOrNothing viral. A user, Arafath, posted: “Warner bhai...Skipper... always smile, your smile is good... we will win ipl 2021 title... love orange army.” Another, @Nivrittib, wrote: “SRH will reach final ... hopefully win all 5 in Chennai ! Spin Master @rashidkhan_19 local boy @Natarajan_91 and legendary @BhuviOfficial will see all teams off ! So SRH is one finalist in @GCAMotera!

Fans on Facebook, as they count days for the IPL to begin, are posting trivia, scores and even the most number of fifties scored. Warner leads the list with 48, followed by Shikhar Dhawan (41) and Virat Kohli (39).