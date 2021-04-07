STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man hires women for obscene dances, booked

The party was organised on February 13 but came to light after videos of the party went viral on social media.

FIR logo, first information report

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chandrayangutta police booked a man on Tuesday for organising a party where women were allegedly hired to perform obscene dances at his farmhouse in Bandlaguda. The party was organised on February 13 but came to light after videos of the party went viral on social media. Pervez, the accused, is also associated with a political party. Rudra Bhaskar, Inspector, Chandrayangutta police, said they have taken suo moto cognisance of the videos and started investigation.

“We are collecting the details of the wedding and all those who participated in the event. Based on the evidence, the investigation will proceed.” Police are also probing if drugs were supplied to the participants and if there were any other violations.

