Stay in for the heat is on, says IMD as Hyderabad sizzles at 39.3 degree Celcius

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad recorded 39.3°C at Himayat Nagar on Tuesday, according to the automatic weather station of Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS). According to forecasts of the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), mercury is soon to hit 40°C in the city and is likely to cross the 43-degree threshold. On Tuesday, the Tamsi Mandal of Adilabad district was sizzling at 41.9°C.

IMD has predicted that the northern districts of the State are likely to see heatwave like conditions. Isolated regions of Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar Nirmal, Nizamabad, Asifabad, Jagitial, Janagaon, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, and Nagarkurnool districts will see heatwave like conditions.

IMD has advised the public to not step outside between 12 noon and 3 pm. It also advised people to drink more fluids, to avoid dehydration. “Heatwave is because of northerly winds prevailing over Telangana, the districts on the northern, north-eastern, and eastern parts of the state are likely to witness heatwave conditions for this week,” an IMD meteorologist said.

Rain in a few districts

IMD on Tuesday evening gave a nowcast warning suggesting thundershowers in Mulugu district. Until 8 pm, Bhupalpally registered a moderate rainfall of 37 mm, and Mulugu saw 18 mm of rain.