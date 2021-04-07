STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS man in ACB trap, burns Rs 5 lakh bribe money



Venkataiah Goud with the charred notes at his residence in Nagarkurnool

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a strange incident, a TRS leader who landed in an Anti Corruption Bureau Trap burnt the bribe amount of Rs 5 lakh in Nagarkurnool district. Venkataiah Goud had received the bribe amount from the complaint at the instance of Saidulu, the Tahsildar of Veldanda of Nagarkurnool district.Both of them have been arrested and produced before the Special Court for ACB cases at Hyderabad.

Saidulu demanded Rs 6 lakh to issue an NOC and to forward it to the Mines Department for a crusher in Veldanda mandal. The deal was finalised for Rs 5 lakh. Saidulu directed the victim to pay the bribe amount to his associate Venkataiah Goud.

As per the plan, the victim handed over Rs 5 lakh to Venkataiah. When the ACB raided Venkataiah’s residence, he locked himself in the house and burnt the bribe amount. ACB officials however went in and recovered the partially burnt notes. Searches were conducted in Hyderabad and Nagarkurnool district.

