ACB arrests 2 fisheries officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday arrested the Deputy Director of Fisheries, Hyderabad and Full Additional Charge of Karimnagar district, as well as a Senior Assistant of Fisheries in Rajanna Sircilla for accepting bribes totalling to around Rs 50,000.

According to ACB officials, Md Khadeer Ahmed, the Deputy Director of Fisheries of Hyderabad and FAC of Karimnagar was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the complainant to process a file pertaining to the formation of the Women’s Fisheries Co-operative Society, Bandapalli village. Similarly, Kondikoppula Anjaiah, a senior assistant, was trapped at his office while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to process the same file.