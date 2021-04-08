Father kills baby, throws him in pit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old man, who killed his six-month-old baby boy by throwing him into a water pit, was arrested by the Shamshabad police on Wednesday. The arrested man, Vikram, will be produced in court for judicial remand.

Vikram used to stay with his family at Thondupally of Shamshabad police limits. An alcoholic, Vikram came home drunk on Tuesday, and assaulted his wife. Later, his wife and baby boy went to sleep. In the early hours of Wednesday, Vikram took his baby and strangled his throat. After that, he threw the boy into a water pit outside and returned home. He locked the door and slept.

Vikram’s wife woke up in the morning and searched for her baby even as her husband left for work. She found her son’s floating in the water pit. Police were informed by locals who nabbed Vikram.