Hyderabad lacks basic amenities, says Kishan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Although 80 per cent of Telangana’s revenue is generated in Greater Hyderabad, the State government has been neglectful in providing basic amenities to the city, said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. He was speaking to the media after inaugurating the Adikmet BJP GHMC Corporator’s office on Wednesday.

Kishan asked the government to entrust responsibilities to the newly-elected GHMC corporators and give them adequate funds. The MoS pointed out the fund-hit GHMC was unable to pay salaries and clear bills. “The situation is so grim that the people being supplied with contaminated drinking water in many localities.”

Demanding that the State government make budgetary allocations to fulfil the needs of Hyderabadis, Kishan said that the TRS wasn’t willing to extend the Metro Rail to the Old City owing to pressure from the AIMIM. Similarly, MMTS services were not being extended to Yadadri, he stated. Also present was BJP OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman.