Book those who damage toilets: Mayor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has directed GHMC officials to register cases against miscreants who damage public toilets and steal equipment in the city. She said that a large number of public toilets had been set up for the convenience of citizens, but were being destroyed by miscreants. She suggested that the monitoring of the toilets should be handed over to nearby street vendors.

Speaking during a review meeting on development works and cleanliness activities in the Khairthabad zone on Thursday, the Mayor directed officials to take up tree plantation in open spaces in the city and efforts to establish more parks.