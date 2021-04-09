Five injured as two groups clash at Charminar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as five persons suffered injuries after two groups clashed at Charminar on Thursday. A vendor, Ahmed Yasin, was stabbed during the ruckus. According to the police, some unknown persons picked up an argument with pushcart vendors after the vendors refused to pay them mamools. The vendors claimed they could not pay as they were not raking in any profit due to the Covid-19 second wave and as business at Charminar was not used as it used to be.

Minutes after the discussion took police, the unknown persons assaulted the vendors. Tension gripped among shop owners and passersby after the miscreants brought talwars and stabbed vendor Ahmed Yasin.

“After we received information about the clash, we visited the spot and detained some suspects. We have registered a case of extortion and taken up investigation. The injured were shifted to Osmania Hospital for proper treatment,” said the police.