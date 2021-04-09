STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Removing nala encroachments a herculean task

Stiff resistance from encroachers, lack of interest among agencies & delay in land acquisition by Town Planning to add to GHMC’s woes

Published: 09th April 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The  improvement and widening of stormwater drains (nalas) in the Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA), including the development of surplus weirs in water bodies, will be a herculean task for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) this year.The civic body, after the recent flash floods, carried out a study with the Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) and identified several encroachments have come up along the nalas, feeder nalas and trunk mains in the city and its outskirts. Clearing these will be a tough task for the GHMC as they have to face stiff resistance from the encroachers, who hail from poor and weaker sections. Only after clearing these obstacles can the nala widening project move forward.

Under the short term plan for 2021-22, the State government on Tuesday sanctioned as much as Rs 858 crore for 55 works covering 25 packages as measures for improving stormwater drains systems in the HUA under the SNDP. However, public resistance is not the only issue the GHMC will have to face. Earlier, the civic body had a bitter experience in taking up the nala widening works as private contractors did not show any interest due to unhygienic working conditions and illegal encroachments. 

The project has also faced setbacks due to the Town Planning Wing’s delay in land acquisition and stiff opposition from the encroachers. Officials have been inviting tenders, but due to land acquisition issues, very few agencies have turned up and that too in areas where no land or minimal acquisition was required. Some works which were sanctioned many years ago are yet to be executed because of lack of response. 

According to sources, the State government has identified a few hundred encroachments but it will take several months to clear them as acquiring properties is not that easy.Also, with the government giving administrative sanction for the 55 works, the GHMC will have to invite tenders for the works, and  finalising the tenders will also take some time. By the time tenders are finalised, there is a possibility of the monsoon arriving. Besides, the civic body has to clear the encroachments, otherwise the exercise would turn futile, sources said.

The 55 works the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department issued sanction for include the construction of a six-lane major bridge on Tank Bund opposite the Mariott Hotel (Rs 25 crore), fixing of gates at Hussainsagar (Rs 41 crore),  construction of bridges at Ranigunj bridge and at Buddha Bhavan to Grave Yard Road,  Fox Sagar surplus course channel restoration and sluices valve to Chemical nala (Rs 95 crore), Bandlaguda cheruvu to Nagole Cheruvu  (Rs 30 crore) , Saroornagar lake to Chaitanypuri (Rs 25 crore), Balakpur nala (Rs 5,634 crore), Afzal Sagar (Rs 12 crore), etc. Works were also sanctioned for surrounding municipalities and municipal corporations like Meerpet, Badangpet, Jalpally, Pedda Amberpet, Nizampet, etc.

Rs 858 cr sanctioned to revamp drains
The plan, which includes remodelling of drains, and construction of surplus weirs, has received administrative clearance for Rs 858 crore from the State government. 55 works covering 25 packages 
will be included in the project 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
herculean task
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp