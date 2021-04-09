STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teacher’s wife may have killed herself 3 days ago, say Cops

According to the police, the couple, along with their two children, aged five and three, were residing at Hills Colony. Ravi Kumar was a private school teacher at Peddavoora town.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after the suicide of Vennam Ravi Kumar, a private school teacher at Nagarjuna Sagar in Nalgonda district, his missing wife Vennam Anjali’s body was found in a lake, which is connected to the Nagarjuna Sagar right canal, late on Wednesday night. 

Police suspect that Anjali jumped into the canal in a suicide bid on Monday, after she had left their home. The couple’s children, who were hopeful of her return, are now devastated. Ravi Kumar had resorted to the extreme step on Tuesday, due to lockdown-induced financial burden, coupled with family issues.

K Narsimha Rao, Sub-Inspector of Nagarjuna Sagar, said, “Anjali could have jumped into the canal on the same day as she left their home. Her body must have got swept away by strong currents, and washed ashore on Wednesday. Anjali’s family was informed, and they identified her. Further investigation is in progress.” CCTV footage had captured her walking towards the lake, but the police lost track of her after that. 

According to the police, the couple, along with their two children, aged five and three, were residing at Hills Colony. Ravi Kumar was a private school teacher at Peddavoora town.During the lockdown, Ravi Kumar lost his source of income. Since then, the family has been suffering from a financial crisis. He thought things would go back to being normal once the schools reopened, but the second Covid left him disheartened.

On Sunday, he and Anjali had an argument over purchasing a gold chain. On Monday noon, she left home with the children, without letting Ravi Kumar know. He lodged a missing complaint, but died by suicide on Tuesday. 

