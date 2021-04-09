Tension in Budvel over death of fodder seller

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at Budvel in Rajendranagar following the death of a man, Ramesh, who sold cattle fodder for a living. Ramesh was attacked by Balaiah on March 25 when the two got into a fight over cutting grass at an open land near the National Institute of Rural Development.

As the fight intensified, Balaiah attacked Ramesh with the sickle that he was using to cut fodder. Ramesh, who received multiple injuries on his neck and his hands, died while undergoing treatment on Thursday.

Ramesh’s family members staged a protest outside Balaiah’s house with the former’s body. They damaged furniture in the house and set it on fire. Police, who had already arrested Balaiah and sent him to judicial remand, registered a case against Ramesh’s relatives.

When Ramesh’s body arrived in the area, his relatives more than 100 in number, gathered around. Suddenly, the crowd, mostly women, charged towards Balaiah’s house and went on a rampage. The situation was, however, brought under control.

Victim’s kin go on rampage

Ramesh’s family members staged a protest outside Balaiah’s house with the former’s body. They damaged furniture in the house and set it on fire. The situation was brought under control after the intervention of the police.