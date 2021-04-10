STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

A summer with predators & prey

The summer is here and wildlife photographers in Hyderabad are all excited to venture into the wilderness to hangout with their jungle friends.

Published: 10th April 2021 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

A leaopard perched on the wall of an abandoned school outside Tadoba clicked by Masood Hussain. It won the ‘Highly Commended’ mention in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition by the Natur

By Himabindu Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  The summer is here and wildlife photographers in Hyderabad are all excited to venture into the wilderness to hangout with their jungle friends. They have packed their DSLRs, cleaned the lenses, configured some camera traps, bundled up cozy tents and refuelled their jeeps to drive into the thickest of forests across the country. 

The summer is special to many of these nature buffs for several reasons — this is when animals are easily spotted as they are forced to get out of their resting spots in search of water and the foliage dried up, making visibility much better. Anjani Kumar, a tiger lover and who has been capturing wildlife on his DSLR camera traps for close to a decade now, plans to visit the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve this season. 

A tiger peeks from behind a trunk,
clicked by Anjani Kumar

“I want to cover all mammals in the reserve and this is a good time to do it because waterholes deep in the forests dry up. So, animals come out in search of bigger water bodies such as ponds. Also, path becomes much predictable as the greenery is not much,” says the award-winning wildlife photographer, who designs his own camera traps based on the animal he plans to capture. Factors such as the animal’s size, speed and body temperature, apart from the terrain, decide the make of the camera traps.

Another big name in the circuit, Masood Hussain, has a long trip planned for May -- he wants to visit Sikkim, the Jim Corbett National Park and Sattal in Nainital for birdwatching.  “This is the time when the Himalayan birds migrate down to Nainital. I want to capture this local migration,” says Hussain, who won the ‘Highly Commended’ mention in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition held by the Natural History Museum, London, in 2020. He also plans to make quick weekend trips to the Tipeshwar and Tadoba forests. 

Samir Thakrar, comparatively a novice in wildlife photography, is all set to drive off to Pench and Kanha national parks in Madhya Pradesh. “My journey in wildlife photography started in 2015-16 when I took a trip to the Kawal Tiger Reserve. That’s where the forest officials told me to check out Tipeshwar (in Maharashtra) as more tigers can be spotted there. I fell in love the forest and rest is history,” says Samir, who loves the vibe of the forests so much that he not only spent his birthday in Tipeshwar last month but also bought some land there.

So, what are you waiting for? All you need is a point-and-shoot camera for starters and you are ready to bring back home some wildlife. Just be patient and observe the animals’ behaviour. Remember, you are in their home, be a courteous guest.

Langoors play on a summer day in a forest, clicked by Samir 

Listen to the nature buffs

  • No need to invest in expensive gear, first learn the techniques
  • Know your boundaries, be patient
  • Do not disturb the birds/animals 
  • Fall in love with the forest
  • Observe the animals’ behaviour
  • Be quiet

 — Himabindu Reddy himabindugopinath@newindianexpress.com @ahimureddy

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp