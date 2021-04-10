Boy missing after falling into Ranganayaka Sagar

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A 15-year-old boy went missing after falling into the Ranganayaka Sagar Project while trying to take a selfie at the edge of the dam on Thursday. According to Chinnakodur SI S Saikumar, V Karthik from Siddipet town, along with three other friends, went to see the Ranganayaka Sagar Project.

Karthik slipped and fell into the project when he went on the ayacut to take a selfie. His friends, in fear of the consequences, did not alert anyone and returned to Siddipet. Only when Karthik’s mother inquired about his whereabouts did they finally disclose what happened. However, even though the police searched the project with the help of 14 swimmers on Friday, they could not find his body.

