Labourer gets life term for raping teen in 2015

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A construction worker, Anjaneyulu, accused of a raping a teenager under the pretext of marriage and impregnating her at Vanasthalipuram in 2015, was found guilty by a court on Friday. Anjaneyulu was sentenced to life imprisonment and asked to pay a fine of Rs 20,000. The court relied on the victim’s statement and other scientific evidence produced by the prosecution.

In September 2015, the girl went missing from home. When her mother enquired, she found that Anjaneyulu, their neighbour also missing. She called up and confronted him and Anjaneyulu dropped the girl at her home three days later.The girl informed her mother that Anjaneyulu had promised to marry her and raped her on several occasions.

Further, it was also found that the girl was eight months pregnant. When her mother questioned Anjaneyulu, he took the girl to a private hospital along with his wife. They told the hospital staff that the victim was Anjaneyulu’s second wife and asked them to terminate her pregnancy. However, the hospital staff became suspicious and refused. Later the matter was informed to police, who registered a case and arrested Anjaneyulu.