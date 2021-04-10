STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Labourer gets life term for raping teen in 2015

The court relied on the victim’s statement and other scientific evidence produced by the prosecution. 

Published: 10th April 2021 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A construction worker, Anjaneyulu, accused of a raping a teenager under the pretext of marriage and impregnating her at Vanasthalipuram in 2015, was found guilty by a court on Friday. Anjaneyulu was sentenced to life imprisonment and asked to pay a fine of Rs 20,000. The court relied on the victim’s statement and other scientific evidence produced by the prosecution. 

Anjaneyulu

In September 2015, the girl went missing from home. When her mother enquired, she found that Anjaneyulu, their neighbour also missing. She called up and confronted him and Anjaneyulu dropped the girl at her home three days later.The girl informed her mother that Anjaneyulu had promised to marry her and raped her on several occasions.

Further, it was also found that the girl was eight months pregnant. When her mother questioned Anjaneyulu, he took the girl to a private hospital along with his wife. They told the hospital staff that the victim was Anjaneyulu’s second wife and asked them to terminate her pregnancy. However, the hospital staff became suspicious and refused. Later the matter was informed to police, who registered a case and arrested Anjaneyulu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp