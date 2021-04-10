New TDR policy earns praise from Niti Aayog  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the implementation of new Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) policy in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), there has been an increase in the demand for issue and utilisation of TDR certificates. The policy, which gives scope for maximum built up in minimal land sites, is boosting the real estate sector. Besides, it has also resulted in easing the huge financial burden on GHMC by way of paying cash compensation for acquisition of properties.

While recognising the Online TDR Bank application as one of the best practice in the country for acquisition of lands for developmental works, the Niti Aayog suggested the other states to adopt a similar system.Since the inception of TDR policy, the GHMC has issued 807 TDR certificates worth Rs 3,095.50 crore.

Under the road widening category, 115 properties have been acquired under SRDP by providing TDR value of Rs 262.79 crore, under link roads, 83 properties worth Rs 1,124.35 crore were acquired and for road widening, 504 properties at Rs 1,128.20 cr were acquired

Under the water bodies category, 65 properties were acquired under tank, FTL and buffer/beautification of tanks (Rs 539.04 crore) and under nala widening, 40 properties were acquired (Rs 41.10 crore). The State has been implementing of the TDR policy since December, 2017 and issuing TDR certificates for acquisition of properties affected by various developmental activities.