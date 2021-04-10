Water Board GM held for taking Rs 20K bribe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday arrested the HMWS&SB General Manager (Operations and Maintenance) for taking a bribe in lieu of an official favour. According to ACB officials, Chawan Shyam Sunder Naik, General Manager, (O&M), Division XIX, Boduppal, was caught red-handed when he demanded and accepted bribe amount of Rs 20,000 today in his office chamber, from a contractor Angidi Srinivas.

A resident of Ghatkesar, Srinivas was asked to pay the bribe so that 15 bills pertaining to works executed by him would be cleared. The tainted amount of Rs 20,000 was recovered from Sunder Naik. A chemical test conducted yielded positive result. The accused officer was arrested and produced in court.

Cash sought to clear contractor’s bills

