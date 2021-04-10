STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Water Board GM held for taking Rs 20K bribe

A resident of Ghatkesar, Srinivas was asked to pay the bribe so that 15 bills pertaining to works executed by him would be cleared.

Published: 10th April 2021 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Chawan Shyam Sunder Naik

Chawan Shyam Sunder Naik

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday arrested the HMWS&SB General Manager (Operations and Maintenance) for taking a bribe in lieu of an official favour.  According to ACB officials, Chawan Shyam Sunder Naik, General Manager, (O&M), Division XIX, Boduppal, was caught red-handed when he demanded and accepted bribe amount of Rs 20,000 today in his office chamber, from a contractor Angidi Srinivas.

A resident of Ghatkesar, Srinivas was asked to pay the bribe so that 15 bills pertaining to works executed by him would be cleared. The tainted amount of Rs 20,000 was recovered from Sunder Naik. A chemical test conducted yielded positive result. The accused officer was arrested and produced in court. 

Cash sought to clear contractor’s bills 
Chawan Shyam Sunder Naik who is General Manager of Operations and Maintenance in the Boduppal office of the HMWS&SB sought the bribe to clear a contractor’s bills

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp