Get Bhadrachalam Muthyala Talambralu through post

One can also pay Rs 180 for performing the archana pooja in the temple and get prasadam, and a packet of Talambralu with two Muthyalu.

Published: 11th April 2021 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadrachalam

Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadrachalam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  In the wake of second wave Covid-19, officials at the Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Devastanam in Bhadrachalam have decided to send a Muthyala Talambralu packet of Lord Rama and Sitadevi Kalyanam through post. Devotees can avail this facility by paying Rs 30 through the T App Folio app or at Mee Seva centres. This facility will be available till a day before the kalyanam (April 21).

One can also pay Rs 180 for performing the archana pooja in the temple and get prasadam, and a packet of Talambralu with two Muthyalu. For Rs 1,116, devotees can get prasadam, panche, kanduva, a saree, a jacket, a packet of Talambralu with 3 Muthyalu, and the pooja will be performed in nithya kalyanam with their gotra namas. To get these two services, devotees can also pay the money by visiting the temple’s website — www.bhadrachalamonline.com

Speaking to Express, the temple’s executive officer B Sivaji said in view of the rising Covid cases, Lord Rama and Sitadevi Kalynam will be performed in a closed place and no devotees be allowed inside the temple. “We have invited Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and other officials for the Kalyanam and Pattabhisekham.”

Comments

