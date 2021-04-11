Plastic bottles, covers choking Hyderabad’s nalas  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During its ongoing work of desilting nalas and stormwater drains, the GHMC found large quantities of pet bottles, plastic covers, footwear, damaged bed material, covers and glasses. More than 20 per cent of the waste was plastic bottles, which led to an obstruction to the flow of water, resulting in stagnation. The nalas became a breeding ground for mosquitoes and turned fetid.

For 2021, GHMC has undertaken disilting works at 356 nala, covering 951 km, that must be completed before the monsoon. To supervise and accelerate the works, Chief Engineers have been appointed at zonal level as per the instructions of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.