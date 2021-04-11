Police complaint against GHMC, water board

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A citizen recently lodged a complaint against GHMC and water board officials for their alleged negligence in constructing a water pipeline. In his complaint with Amberpet police, Ch Akhil Teja stated that three months ago, the GHMC and water board staff has started digging the middle of a road to construct a pipeline.

The staff abandoned the work without completing it and since then, water stagnates at the place, resulting in the spread of diseases. Teja’s complaints to the water board and GHMC did not yield any response. Police said that they have received the complaint and informed GHMC officials to finish work at the earliest for public safety. No case was registered.