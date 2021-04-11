Telangana equipped to deal with Covid second wave, asserts Eatala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday said that Telangana is equipped to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and has sufficient stocks of Remdesivir, oxygen supply, manpower and beds in both private and government facilities. Speaking during a meet with various stakeholders from private hospitals, he said that private hospitals have been asked to make adequate arrangements for the ongoing second wave.

“As you know, we already have a GO in place that lists out the applicable rates that hospitals can charge. We have enforcement teams that are going around and checking if anything is being overcharged. Costs have also come down as hospital staff are not wearing PPE kits since masks have been found to provide adequate protection,” said Rajender.

The Minister, however, emphasised that patients must use government facilities as every hospital with 50+ beds is equipped to deal with the virus. “Most people affected by the virus are showing mild symptoms, they can be treated in the districts itself. Only the aged and patients with BP, kidney or liver issues are facing severe symptoms. The overall intensive care units and ventilator cases are also coming down. All our hospitals can handle this virus and those requiring multi-disciplinary support will be assisted by Gandhi Hospital,” he said.

STATE ELECTION CHIEF ALSO INFECTED

Telangana State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home quarantine. As soon as his report came positive, Parthasarathi advised his close contacts also to undergo a Covid test at the earliest. He had taken the first dose of Covid vaccine at NIMS Hospital last month.