Hyderabad breathes easier with improvement in air quality 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There seems to be some relief from air pollution in Hyderabad. The air quality in the city has drastically improved from moderate category, which is harmful to human health, to a satisfactory category in the last few weeks. On Sunday, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at good levels for the first time in months.

As per data provided by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), an AQI of 76 was recorded on Sunday. As per SAFAR, AQI categories range from ‘satisfactory’ for values between 51 and 100, to ‘hazardous’ for the 401-500 range.

Soon after the lockdown restrictions started to lift, the AQI levels had worsened in the city. Since the last few months, the city had recorded moderate levels of AQI on most days at all the six, full-time monitoring stations in the city. Experts claim that improvement in the air quality is due to change in wind speed and directions brought about by the summer season. In summer, the winds usually drive out the dense clouds of pollution that suffocate the city.