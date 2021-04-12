Hyderabad Water Board draws 20 MGD more this summer to meet rising demand

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demand for water in Hyderabad is increasing with the rising mercury and therefore, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is drawing an additional 20 million gallons per day (MGD) from five major drinking water sources.

Thanks to the heavy rains last year, water levels in the city’s major reservoirs — Yellampally (Godavari), Akkampally (Krishna), Singur, Manjira, Osmansagar, Himayatsagar — are at a comfortable position

The Water Board has increased water supply to 530-535 MGD, as against the normal supply of 515 MGD. Based on further demand, additional water will be pumped from the sources to the places where there is a requirement of water.

Extra time for tanker trips

The HMWS&SB also decided to increase the running duration for the 1,080 water tankers of the city — the tankers will ply from 8 am to 10 pm as against the earlier time frame of 10 am to 5 pm. In view of the additional demand, water tankers will be allowed to make 15 trips per day while they were earlier allowed only eight trips in a day. Special care is being taken to supply free tankers in slums to see ensure residents there do not suffer during the summer.

Apart from the existing 120 filling points, the Water Board is installing additional points on a temporary basis. To avoid disruptions in water supply, repairs to hand pumps, borewells, static tanks, motors and electrical installations were also taken up.

About 275 MGD is pumped from Nagarjuansagar (Akkampally) through the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme (KDWS), Phase-1, 2 and 3. Nearly 172 MGD of water is supplied from Yellampally Barrage (Godavari), 80 MGD from Singur, and 20 MGD each from Osmansagar and Himayatsagar.