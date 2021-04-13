25-year-old Hyderabad man kills friend in drunken brawl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A daily-wage worker stabbed his friend to death with a broken liquor bottle in Jublie Hills on Sunday, over an argument that broke out when the two were in an inebriated condition. The police arrested the 25-year-old accused, David, on Monday and have booked him for murder. According to police, David and the victim, Shiva, both daily-wage workers, knew each other and lived in the same locality.