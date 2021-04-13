3 Uzbek women, 2 from Delhi rescued from flesh trade

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti Human Trafficking Unit of Cyberabad, along with Madhapur police, rescued three women from Uzbekistan and two from Delhi, who were allegedly forced into prostitution, from Lemon Tree Hotel at Madhapur on Monday. A customer, Manikandan, was arrested, while the organisers Arnav and Prince are absconding, the police said.

Based on a tip off, the police had raided the hotel and found the five women were staying in separate rooms. Police found they had checked into the hotel two days ago. They told police that the organisers had offered good amount of money. It was also found that the three Uzbek women had come to India long ago and were residing at Delhi. Further investigation is underway, the police said.