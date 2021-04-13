Drive soon to fence power transformers

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after an eight-year-old boy D Nishanth suffered severe burns on coming in contact with an unfenced power transformer at Malkajgiri, many others in the city raised complaints about the issue of rickety poles, dangling live wires, and unfenced power transformers in their area. Addressing these issues, the power utility officials on Monday claimed that on an immediate basis, they are going to start a massive drive to fence transformers. In places where fencing can’t be done, the transformer’s height will be raised, 12 feet from the ground.

An unfenced transformer near Padmarao Nagar in Secunderabad | VINAY MADAPU

Claiming that transformers and naked wires installed close to the ground level are posing a grave threat to the lives of the people in the city, many residents have raised an alarm. Arvind Chaudhary, a resident of the Hafeezpet, said that more such incidents can occur if officials do not act. “One such transformer is located in Indra Reddy Allwyn Colony adjacent to the park. Need to correct this immediately.”

Another person from the Kondapur area claimed that an electricity pole in his area is in poor condition with wires lying very close to the ground. Speaking to Express, an official from the power department said the department is going to undertake a massive drive to fence all the transformers in the city on an immediate basis in three divisions, Malkajgiri, Paradise and Kukatpally area.

“In places where fencing is not possible, we will elevate the height of the transformers. The work will be done in two phases. We have given directions to the staff to look into these areas and identify where wires are dangling close to the road or transformers are in open areas,” said the official.

Social responsibility

Blaming residents for such tragic incidents, the official also added these untoward incidents often occur because children climb up the transformers even if they are fenced. “Who is responsible then? People in the locality should prevent children from playing near transformers,” added the official.