STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Reaching out to Hyderabad's street furballs in a pandemic

It is not only humans who have been at the receiving end of the pandemic. Animals, especially strays, have been bearing its brunt too.

Published: 13th April 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

A rescuer pose with a pupper.

A rescuer pose with a pupper.

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is not only humans who have been at the receiving end of the pandemic. Animals, especially strays, have been bearing its brunt too. In the first wave, when eateries shut down and people disappeared from the roads, the animals faced starvation and lack of company. As we grapple with the second wave, we take a look at people and organisations which have been doing their bit to provide the street furballs a better life.

A sanctuary for animals big and small

I work for NS Ahluwalia Animal Sanctuary (NSAAS) in Medchal. From three dogs in 2009, the sanctuary is now home to 35 dogs, big and small. Most of them were rescued from dust bins and garbage dumps, hostile neighbourhoods, four-lane highways with heavy traffic. I joined this place because Mr Ahluwalia is genuinely interested in doing good work for animals and cares two hoots about fame and ego satiation. I do animal welfare work because stray animals often need food, rescue, rehabilitation and birth control measures. People often ask me if I do what I do because I am an animal lover. Well, I am an animal lover, but I do what I do simply because it’s the need of the hour. For instance, environmentalists don’t do what they do because they are tree huggers or nature lovers. Their work is beyond their liking or love. It’s the same for me too. 

— Lakshmi Vishwanathan, NS Ahluwalia Animal Sanctuary

Quenching thirst

The Animal Water Bowl Project Trust has been providing water bowls for stray animals in the city. With a scorching summer ahead, their work assumes more importance as sources of drinking water for animals dry up in the season. With this in mind, the organisation has come up with a new campaign: ‘Drive For a Cause’. This campaign is a different way to engage people and create awareness in the community. A team of volunteers drive in a vehicle with the required material and interact with people to sensitise them about animal welfare. Any person who owns a vehicle can join us. In our recent outing with the first volunteer for ‘Drive For A Cause’, we convinced a pan shop owner, a food vendor and a mechanic to keep water bowls near their shops for stray animals to quench their thirst. 

— Lakshman Molleti, founder, Animal Water Bowl Project Trust

Rescue and rehabilitation

Our organisation, Animal Warriors Conservation Society, rescues animals from difficult situations — if they are trapped in a building or have fallen into a well. We also rescue injured animals, provide rehabilitation, and spread awareness about nature conservation. We have organised lake and beach cleanups to make them plastic-free zones. Tree plantation drives has also been our focus area.

— Pradeep Nair, Animal Warriors Conservation Society

Reflective collars to save lives

We came up with the idea of providing stray animals with reflective collars so that they are not hit by motorists. The collar has a one-inch reflective tape line, which shines when light falls on it. Till now, we have ‘collared up’ 3,986 stray animals. Apart from being an entrepreneur, am a hiker and trekker too. Once, when I was trekking from Manali to Rohtang Pass, I saw a woman who had a dog with a LED collar round its neck. It was at that time that the idea struck me. However, LED collars need to be charged from time to time, making it unsuitable for stray animals. We figured that a reflective collar would be a better idea to prevent stray animals being hit by vehicles. After experimenting with several types of materials, we zeroed in on 3M reflective tape and made this collar.

— Chaitanya Gundluri, Collar Up

Abhishekam milk for strays

I volunteer for a group called Association for Animal Shelter and Rescue Aid. We have handled animal cruelty cases and distribute food for strays near the Seven Tombs area as eateries have not opened yet. We were instrumental in starting the practice of feeding Abhishekam milk from a temple in Manikonda to stray dogs. The suggestion was taken well initially, but the chief priest of the temple, which is called Sarada Chandramoulishwara Venkateshwara Devasthanam, supported us. The milk is sufficient to feed almost 60 strays every day.

— Gowri Vandana, Animal Shelter and Rescue Aid

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad dogs Telangana dogs Telangana
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp