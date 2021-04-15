36-km green corridor to ferry organs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Traffic police, along with Cyberabad Traffic Police, created a 36-km green corridor from RGIA in Shamshabad to KIMS Hospital in Begumpet on Wednesday to aid the non-stop movement of an ambulance transporting live lungs.

The ambulance started from the airport at 2.30 pm and reached KIMS in 29 minutes. Since January this year, this is the 12th green corridor created by Hyderabad Traffic police. In February, the organs of a 51-year-old man at a hospital in Gachibowli were transported to four private hospitals in the city.