Food package for Covid patients: Hyderabad caterers find new avenues to make money

HYDERABAD: The Covid second wave is here with a vengeance, and given the high number of cases, it does not look like we have grown any wiser after our tribulations this past year. However, a few sprigs of hope have appeared on the horizon with more and more citizens getting vaccinated. For those who are infected and isolating at home, we have better facilities this year to make the process easier.

A few caterers and organisations in Hyderabad have introduced food packages for the infected. These can ease the burden on those who are living alone or the ones who do not want to pass on the infection to other more vulnerable family members. This has also helped failing food businesses find new avenues to make money.

In this piece, we talk to a few of the package providers and know what they are offering.

Mini and big thalis

Anil Agarwal of Sai Kailash Dhaba started supplying meals for the Covid-affected as charity last year, but when he saw the high number of infected persons, he decided to take it up commercially. "Till now, we have delivered 3,000 vegetarian meals. We dispatch 400 thalis to areas all over the city every day. We bear the delivery charges if 5-6 orders come from one house, but otherwise we use bike services to deliver the meals," shares Anil. The dhaba offers 14-day Mini Home Thalis and Home Thalis at Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000 respectively. The packages include lunch and dinner only.

A family affair

Anand Sanghi, who runs a catering business called Sanghi Caterers in Old City for the last 15 years, is still recovering from the blow that the pandemic dealt to his venture. Faced with the prospect of going bankrupt, he started delivering meals to people who are quarantining at home. When the number of cases dwindled after October last year, he was hopeful that his business would return to its glory days. But unfortunately, he sighs, the second wave has dashed all his hopes. "We are working full capacity and supplying 20-25 meals per day. The number of cases rose astronomically in the last one month. We provide pure vegetarian meals three times a day. My wife cooks the food and my family members deliver it within 25 km radius. If someone lives beyond that, one can use other apps to get the food delivered at their doorstep," shares Anand. It has become difficult to find staff to deliver food due to the scorching sun outside now, he adds. Their package costs Rs 9,000 for 14 days.

Fresh meals and immunity-boosting powder

Nikhil, who started a Covid package from his establishment called ‘7thecloudkitchen’ three days ago, provides breakfast, lunch and dinner to the affected quarantining at home. Speaking about the venture, he says: “For now, I am focussed on providing quality food to the consumers and not looking for profits. That is why the customer has to pay only the production cost of the food and the delivery charges.” One of the highlights of his offer is that it comes with a special immunity-boosting Ayurvedic powder from Kerala. “We have been using the powder in our family, and by God’s grace, no one has contracted the virus so far. I also provide the ghee with which the powder has to be consumed. Besides these, we provide fruits, soups and rice kanji for diabetics. All our food items are made in ghee.” The package costs Rs 650 per person per day. They deliver vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals all over the city.

Food, lodging and medical care

The Jain Relief Foundation has gone a step ahead and arranges food and lodging for people affected by coronavirus. They also have a nurse on the premises round-the-clock and daily visits by doctors. People from all faiths can avail the facilities. Talking to Express, Prashant Kocheta and Pramod Jain from the foundation said: "We take care of every worry of patients so that they have the required mental peace to bounce back to health. These are super deluxe rooms which are also available on a sharing basis for infected persons from the same family. We provide breakfast, lunch, hi-tea, dinner and haldi milk at night. We have ensured that the nurse and doctors who come in contact with the patients are vaccinated. In emergency cases, we have helped patients get shifted to hospitals." They also deliver medicines to the patients. All the disposable utensils used by the patients are burnt after use. This package costs Rs 3,000 per person per day.