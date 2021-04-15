GMR’s HOI app, a travel aid for flyers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GMR’s Delhi and Hyderabad Airports have come out with HOI — a digital travel companion for flyers. With this, a flyer could have ‘safe, smart and seamless’ travel experience, especially in a digitally powered and contactless travel context, an official press release from the airport said on Wednesday. “Passengers can enjoy frictionless travel, right from their homes to the end destination,” it said.

HOI passenger engagement platform — available in multiple form factors such as a mobile app for Android & IOS, Web app and Digital Self Order Kiosks at airports — is a cognitive and intuitive platform that comes with smart airport integration and commerce features.

HOI app comes with a comprehensive set of features that lets passengers enjoy frictionless travel, right from their homes to end destination, with most of the airport processes being enabled digitally. The initial user feedback and adoption for features such as flight tracking, digital ordering and gate delivery have been encouraging.

In a nutshell, HOI is a true travel companion for a passenger throughout his/her journey at each stage of travel. “HOI as a passenger engagement platform plays a pivotal role in GMR-run airports digitally enabling a safe, smart and seamless experience for passengers,” said the press release.