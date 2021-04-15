STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

GMR’s HOI app, a travel aid for flyers

GMR’s Delhi and Hyderabad Airports have come out with HOI — a digital travel companion for flyers.

Published: 15th April 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GMR’s Delhi and Hyderabad Airports have come out with HOI — a digital travel companion for flyers. With this, a flyer could have ‘safe, smart and seamless’ travel experience, especially in a digitally powered and contactless travel context, an official press release from the airport said on Wednesday. “Passengers can enjoy frictionless travel, right from their homes to the end destination,” it said.

HOI passenger engagement platform — available in multiple form factors such as a mobile app for Android & IOS, Web app and Digital Self Order Kiosks at airports — is a cognitive and intuitive platform that comes with smart airport integration and commerce features.

HOI app comes with a comprehensive set of features that lets passengers enjoy frictionless travel, right from their homes to end destination, with most of the airport processes being enabled digitally. The initial user feedback and adoption for features such as flight tracking, digital ordering and gate delivery have been encouraging.

In a nutshell, HOI is a true travel companion for a passenger throughout his/her journey at each stage of travel. “HOI as a passenger engagement platform plays a pivotal role in GMR-run airports digitally enabling a safe, smart and seamless experience for passengers,” said the press release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
flyers Hyderabad Airports
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp