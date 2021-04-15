Sonu Sood pedals 25 km to Acharya sets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor Sonu Sood made the best of Wednesday’s pleasant weather in Hyderabad. He pedalled his way to the sets of Acharya, which was a 25-km ride to Kokapet. The actor, who plays the antagonist in the Chiranjeevi-starrer and is known to lead by example, urged more people to cycle. Stressing on the importance of good health, he believes that early morning workouts, such as cycling, is good for the body and refreshing, “especially in a beautiful city like Hyderabad.”

“I always feel like cycling to my sets. I’ve done this a couple of times in Mumbai. And today, when I was on my way to the sets of Acharya, I thought of cycling. It was a pleasant ride, Hyderabad was beautiful as it had rained in the morning,” he said.

Sonu Sood shared a video of him cycling on Instagram and Twitter, captioning it ‘A ride for our students’. To put this in context, the actor had supported the idea of holding online exams. “Supporting online examinations and to cancel offline board exams with the #cancelboardexams2021,” he had posted on Instagram.

He has been an idol, mainly for the youth, ever since the pandemic broke out and has also been helping migrant workers. The shooting of Acharya is currently underway in the city, where the Arundathi actor joined the sets to shoot some combination scenes with Pooja Hegde, who plays a cameo.