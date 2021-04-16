STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GMR Group launches AeroCity spread over 1,500 acres around Hyderabad Airport

The press release said the AeroCity will be well-connected with important business locations of Hyderabad with an eight-lane express way and an elevated corridor

Published: 16th April 2021 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 04:40 PM

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GMR Group on Friday announced the launch of GMR AeroCity in Hyderabad, spread over 1,500 acres in the city's suburbs in Shamshabad.

The AeroCity, with the Hyderabad international airport at its core, will include various establishments like Business Park, Retail Park, Aerospace and Industrial Park, Logistics Park, rental accommodations, hospitality, schools, healthcare, leisure and entertainment facilities.

This was announced in a press release by the GMR Group.

It further said that a lifestyle destination retail project 'GMR Interchange' is also envisaged at the GMR AeroCity Hyderabad campus. Various entertainment avenues are under proposal including a cinema and a family entertainment centre as part of the project. A hospitality district is also being planned to cater to the multitude of demands coming from various users of the AeroCity.

GMR Business Park housed in GMR AeroCity Hyderabad will offer varied office real-estate solutions like ready to move-in Grade-A offices and Built-to-Suit campuses for industries working in various sectors. It will have one million square feet leasable area, spread over four towers of which Tower 1 is already fully occupied and Tower 2 is ready for occupancy.

It will also have a dedicated power link-up with the state grid for reliable power supply, round the clock three-tier security system comprising of RAXA, state police and CISF and an express connectivity with the city.

A Notified Area Committee (NAC) will be the one-stop clearance window for all building plan approvals which will focus on sustainable development using green technologies and new generation smart digital infrastructure.

The press release said that the AeroCity will be well-connected with important business locations of Hyderabad with an eight-lane express way and an elevated corridor and that the airport will be connected with the city by Metro Rail.

"Hyderabad AeroCity is creating a paradigm shift in the way of doing business in India. It offers connected, smart and sustainable workspaces with optimum leasing depths to maximize workspace design efficiency. It also provides unparalleled ease of doing business to its trusted partners, who love to focus on their core business, leaving behind issues of infra, facilities, security etc," said GMR Airport Land Development, CEO, Aman Kapoor.

