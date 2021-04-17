Auto driver gets 3-year RI for rape attempt on minor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An auto driver accused of an attempt to sexually assault a teenager in SR Nagar police station limits in 2017 has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for three years. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on the accused Shaik Riyaz.

In January 2017, the victim — who was then 13 years old — was home alone after school when Riyaz entered her house asking for water. After having water, he dragged the girl into another room and attempted to sexually assault her.

He gagged her mouth and offered her Rs 100 to keep quiet and not tell anyone about the incident when she raised an alarm. The girl’s mother returned home from work and found Riyaz attempting to assault the girl. Seeing her, he fled from the scene and was later arrested.