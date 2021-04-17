Easy Iftar recipes

By Express News Service

Celebrate Ramzan by making some of these mouth-watering recipes by Chef Abinas Nayak. Abinas is the winner of MasterChef India season 6, and he has lived and worked in Hyderabad, which reflects in his cooking

Chicken Malai Kabab with walnuts

Ingredients:

200g chicken breasts, cut in cubes

1 tablespoon of ginger, and garlic paste

Salt and pepper as per taste

Juice of one lemon

2 tablespoons of plain yoghurt

1 tablespoon roasted walnut paste

1/4teaspoon cardamom seeds, ground

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1 tablespoon of coriander stem, chopped

Salt

Method:

In a bowl, take boneless chicken pieces; to it add ginger garlic paste, salt and pepper. Mix well to coat all the chicken pieces, and set aside. In another bowl, take hung curd, fresh cream, roasted walnut paste and chopped coriander, and mix well. To this, add the marinated chicken pieces. Coat the chicken pieces thoroughly with the batter. Take skewers and pin the chicken pieces on them. On an oiled tawa, roast the chicken on both sides till the chicken is cooked and tender. Serve hot with chutney or dips.

Mutton Marag

Ingredients:

300g mutton

5 teaspoons ghee

Whole spices (black pepper, bay leaf, whole black cardamom, green cardamom, star anise and cinnamon stick)

2 medium onions, sliced

2 teaspoons walnut paste

4 teaspoons curd

1 cup milk

Cream to finish

1 teaspoon coriander powder

Mint and coriander leaves

1 teaspoon chilli powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

Method: