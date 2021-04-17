Easy Iftar recipes

Celebrate Ramzan by making some of these mouth-watering recipes by Chef Abinas Nayak. Abinas is the winner of MasterChef India season 6, and he has lived and worked in Hyderabad, which reflects in his cooking
Chicken Malai Kabab with walnuts
Ingredients:
- 200g chicken breasts, cut in cubes
- 1 tablespoon of ginger, and garlic paste
- Salt and pepper as per taste
- Juice of one lemon
- 2 tablespoons of plain yoghurt
- 1 tablespoon roasted walnut paste
- 1/4teaspoon cardamom seeds, ground
- 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
- 1 tablespoon of coriander stem, chopped
- Salt
Method:
- In a bowl, take boneless chicken pieces; to it add ginger garlic paste, salt and pepper.
- Mix well to coat all the chicken pieces, and set aside.
- In another bowl, take hung curd, fresh cream, roasted walnut paste and chopped coriander, and mix well.
- To this, add the marinated chicken pieces. Coat the chicken pieces thoroughly with the batter.
- Take skewers and pin the chicken pieces on them.
- On an oiled tawa, roast the chicken on both sides till the chicken is cooked and tender. Serve hot with chutney or dips.
Mutton Marag
Ingredients:
- 300g mutton
- 5 teaspoons ghee
- Whole spices (black pepper, bay leaf, whole black cardamom, green cardamom, star anise and cinnamon stick)
- 2 medium onions, sliced
- 2 teaspoons walnut paste
- 4 teaspoons curd
- 1 cup milk
- Cream to finish
- 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- Mint and coriander leaves
- 1 teaspoon chilli powder
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
Method:
- In a pan, heat 5 teaspoons of ghee, add whole spices to it and stir until the ghee turns aromatic.
- Now, add sliced onions, green chilli, salt, ginger-garlic paste and sauté until the onions turn golden brown.
- Add mutton and continuously stir till the mutton changes colour, then add chopped coriander powder, chilli powder, garam masala, mint and coriander leaves and mix.
- Now add curd, walnut paste, milk and water, stir until it is all combined.
- Cover the pan with the lid and bring the mutton to a boil until it’s cooked thoroughly. Garnish with cream and fresh coriander leaves.