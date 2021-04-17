STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Easy Iftar recipes

Celebrate Ramzan by making some of these mouth-watering recipes by Chef Abinas Nayak. Abinas is the winner of MasterChef India season 6,

Published: 17th April 2021 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Celebrate Ramzan by making some of these mouth-watering recipes by Chef Abinas Nayak. Abinas is the winner of MasterChef India season 6, and he has lived and worked in Hyderabad, which reflects in his cooking

Chicken Malai Kabab with walnuts

Ingredients:

  • 200g chicken breasts, cut in cubes
  • 1 tablespoon of ginger, and garlic paste
  • Salt and pepper as per taste
  • Juice of one lemon
  • 2 tablespoons of plain yoghurt
  • 1 tablespoon roasted walnut paste
  • 1/4teaspoon cardamom seeds, ground
  • 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
  • 1 tablespoon of coriander stem, chopped
  • Salt

Method:

  1. In a bowl, take boneless chicken pieces; to it add ginger garlic paste, salt and pepper.
  2. Mix well to coat all the chicken pieces, and set aside.
  3. In another bowl, take hung curd, fresh cream, roasted walnut paste and chopped coriander, and mix well.
  4. To this, add the marinated chicken pieces. Coat the chicken pieces thoroughly with the batter. 
  5. Take skewers and pin the chicken pieces on them.
  6. On an oiled tawa, roast the chicken on both sides till the chicken is cooked and tender. Serve hot with chutney or dips.

Mutton Marag 

Ingredients:

  • 300g mutton
  • 5 teaspoons ghee 
  • Whole spices (black pepper, bay leaf, whole black cardamom, green cardamom, star anise and cinnamon stick)
  • 2 medium onions, sliced 
  • 2 teaspoons walnut paste 
  • 4 teaspoons curd 
  • 1 cup milk 
  • Cream to finish
  • 1 teaspoon coriander powder
  • Mint and coriander leaves
  • 1 teaspoon  chilli powder
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala

Method:

  1. In a pan, heat 5 teaspoons of ghee, add whole spices to it and stir until the ghee turns aromatic.
  2. Now, add sliced onions, green chilli, salt, ginger-garlic paste and sauté until the onions turn golden brown. 
  3. Add mutton and continuously stir till the mutton changes colour, then add chopped coriander powder, chilli powder, garam masala, mint and coriander leaves and mix. 
  4. Now add curd, walnut paste, milk and water, stir until it is all combined. 
  5. Cover the pan with the lid and bring the mutton to a boil until it’s cooked thoroughly. Garnish with cream and fresh coriander leaves.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp