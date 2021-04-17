Fear of Covid drives man to suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fear of having contracted Covid-19 drove a 31-year-old man to end his life on Thursday evening by jumping into the Musi canal at Uppal. His body was found a couple of kilometres away, in Nalla Cheruvu, at Uppal on Friday. Durgam Sai Yoganand Prasad felt depressed when he noticed Covid-like symptoms a few days earlier. He also took a test but was agitated when the result took a couple of days’ time. On Thursday, unable to bear the wait any longer, Prasad took the extreme step.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000