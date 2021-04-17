STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man disappears after selling two-month-old son in Hyderabad, cops launch hunt

Shahana’s family members said Syed was jobless and addicted to alcohol. Though there was no major need at home, he wanted to sell the child and make some money.

Syed had been telling his wife that they could sell the child for a good amount and purchase whatever they needed.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police have registered a case and started an investigation after a two-month-old boy was sold by his own father at Rajendranagar. The incident, which happened three days ago, came to light after the boy’s mother approached police.

According to police, Shahana Begum and Syed Ali got married in 2019 and have a son Syed Han Ali. For the past few days, Syed had been telling his wife that they could sell the child for a good amount and purchase whatever they needed. However, she refused his proposal.

On Thursday evening, when Shahana got ready to offer namaz, Syed told her that he will sit outside and take care of the child. When she completed namaz and came out, she did not find Syed and their child.

Later, around 9 pm, he returned home without the child. When Shahana questioned him, he said that he had sold the child and will get the money in a day or two.

She told him that she wanted the child back and also informed community elders about the issue. A worried Syed left home, informing that he will return with the child but never turned up. When Shahana tried calling on his mobile, it was found to be switched off.

After searching for him and inquiring in several places, she approached the police. A kidnap case has been registered and special teams have been deputed to nab Syed.

Shahana’s family members said Syed was jobless and addicted to alcohol. Though there was no major need at home, he wanted to sell the child and make some money. They also alleged that he harassed her frequently. Further investigations are on.

