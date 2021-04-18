STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Slow-paced desilting of canalas, cause of worry

People throwing plastic covers, footwear, damaged bed material, construction debris in drains stalling work: Officials

Published: 18th April 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

With less than two months left for monsoon arrival, heaps of waste material dumped in a drain at Nallagutta is yet to cleared (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After receiving rainfall for a few days, a majority of stormwater drains (SWD) in the city are clogged for the last few days obstructing the free flow of water owing to the lack of desilting work. The situation was similar last year when a majority of localities in the city were submerged in water for several days after heavy rains. With less than two months left for the arrival of monsoon and unseasonal rainfall still impacting the city, the desilting of nalas and SWDs are going at slow pace.

Though the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) claims that desilting work is under brisk progress in the city, the ground reality shows otherwise. Pre-monsoon desilting is aimed to ensure free flow of water in drains and prevent flooding of low-lying areas, stagnation of water on roads and traffic problems. In 2021, the GHMC has proposed as many as 356 desilting work orders covering 951 kilometres at a cost of Rs 45.28 crore.

Officials claim that the desilting work is in progress. However, sources reveal that the desilting work is being hampered as people throw large quantities of construction and debris material, pet bottles, plastic covers, footwear, damaged bed material, torn clothes and glasses into these SWDs. 

More than 25 per cent of disposed waste is found in SWDs, obstructing the free flow of water. The accumulated water becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes and a source of foul stench, making it difficult for people to breathe. 

To speed up the desilting process, Chief Engineers have been appointed in different zones to supervise and accelerate the work. This was done as per the instructions of the civic body administration and Urban Development Minister, K T Rama Rao.  The GHMC through private agencies removes 3-4 lakh cubic metres of silt from drains but has no mechanism to either dispose of it immediately. The silt dredged out of the drains is deposited on the side of the roads, from where it flows right back into the drains. However, the contractors claim bills for removing the same. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SWD stormwater drains desilting
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp