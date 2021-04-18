Suryapet youth beats 70-year-old father to death

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Frustrated with his life, a youngster allegedly killed his 70-year-old father under

Penpahad police station limits in Suryapet district on Saturday. The accused, Nandyala Amarasimha Reddy, had completed his Masters from a Cananda-based institution and returned home four years ago. Since then, he had confined himself to his house and became increasingly frustrated, leading him to beat his septuagenarian father, Nandyala Anji Reddy, on a regular basis. The police say that whenever would assault his father, Anji would run out of the house and stay with a relative until the situation improved.

According to A Ranjith Reddy, sub-inspector with Penpahad police station, the accused started beating his father around midnight on Friday. When the victim tried to flee, the accused allegedly hurled a stone towards him. Hit by the stone, Anji fell down, but the accused allegedly hit him repeatedly with the stone, killing him in the process.

The accused after completing his engineering undergraduate degree went to Canada for Masters. However, he had to return home due to personal issues. Anji, who was a farmer, sold off their agricultural land to clear the debts accrued by Amarasimha when he was in Canada. Moreover, Anji was forced to cook and do all domestic chores while the accused would idly pass the day.