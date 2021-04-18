STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Suryapet youth beats 70-year-old father to death

Anji, who was a farmer, sold off their agricultural land to clear the debts accrued by Amarasimha when he was in Canada.

Published: 18th April 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Frustrated with his life, a youngster allegedly killed his 70-year-old father under 
Penpahad police station limits in Suryapet district on Saturday. The accused, Nandyala Amarasimha Reddy, had completed his Masters from a Cananda-based institution and returned home four years ago. Since then, he had confined himself to his house and became increasingly frustrated, leading him to beat his septuagenarian father, Nandyala Anji Reddy, on a regular basis. The police say that whenever would assault his father, Anji would run out of the house and stay with a relative until the situation improved. 

According to A Ranjith Reddy, sub-inspector with Penpahad police station, the accused started beating his father around midnight on Friday. When the victim tried to flee, the accused allegedly hurled a stone towards him. Hit by the stone, Anji fell down, but the accused allegedly hit him repeatedly with the stone, killing him in the process.

The accused after completing his engineering undergraduate degree went to Canada for Masters. However, he had to return home due to personal issues. Anji, who was a farmer, sold off their agricultural land to clear the debts accrued by Amarasimha when he was in Canada. Moreover, Anji was forced to cook and do all domestic chores while the accused would idly pass the day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp