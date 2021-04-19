Child kidnap: Man duped wife, sold baby for Rs 1 lakh 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police investigating the kidnap of a newborn child Syed Hana Ali, by his father Syed Hyder Ali at Rajendranagar three days ago, have found that the father had sold the child for Rs 1 lakh. Police have also found that Hyder Ali sold the child to a childless couple in Andhra Pradesh, with the help of his relatives. Special teams have been roped in to rescue the child. Police also found the accused Syed Hyder Ali had moved out of Hyderabad, to evade arrest.

According to police, Hyder Ali had been harassing his wife for quite some time and hatched the plan to sell their child for money. Though his wife Shahana Begum was against the idea, Hyder Ali did not bother. Police now suspect that he had already made a deal with the childless couple who had come forward to purchase the child.

On Thursday evening, when Shahana was getting ready to offer namaz, Hyder Ali told her that he would sit outside and take care of the child. When she completed namaz and came out, she did not find her husband and their child. Later, she filed a complaint with the police about the missing child.