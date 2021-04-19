Clear city of garbage or face action: Hyderabad Mayor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi was appalled by the heaps of garbage accumulated at different parts of the city on Sunday.

She directed the GHMC officials to clear the garbage and warned of strict action against erring staff of GHMC’s health and sanitation wing. Earlier, Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao has issued directives to GHMC to clear the garbage in four days in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases and asked them to engage the services of additional vehicles, dumpers and auto tippers for the purpose.

After finding the carcass of a calf amid a pile of garbage in Ramsinghpura, she directed the concerned officials to clear the garbage right away and urged the residents to not litter on the streets.