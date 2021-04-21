Four nabbed for selling Remdesivir in black

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Task Force sleuths caught four persons selling Remdesivir in black in two separate cases at Langer Houz and Habeeb Nagar and seized 10 injections from them.In the first case, the West Zone team who got a tip-off about the illegal sale of drugs, contacted the seller Shaik Mazir, owner of Global Pharmacy, Yousufguda.

He agreed to supply the drug and brought them to be delivered to the ‘patient’ near Olive Hospital at Langer Houz. The Task Force sleuths nabbed him and seized the drug from him. He had been obtaining Covid-positive reports and was using them to procure the drug from Hetero Health Care at Kukatpally. In another case, Mohd Abdul Hafeez and Shaik Jilani, owners of Sardar Medical Hall, Nampally and salesman Mohd Bin Saleem were caught trying to sell the drug at high prices.