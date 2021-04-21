Setting fitness goals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood’s fitness freaks are going full throttle on their workout regimes and leaving nothing to chance when it comes to staying in shape. Come rain or shine (or even Covid), fashionista Shilpa Reddy’s intense weightlifting exercises to actor Samantha Akkineni’s ‘balancing act’ on a yoga trapeze, the stars do not go a day without sweating it out.

When they can, you can! We spoke to a few celebrity fitness trainers in the city and they have some tips for us. “It all depends on one’s body type and goal. For instance, Rashi Khanna is primarily into functional training as she needs to lose weight and get toned.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is into body building along with functional training. His goal is to gain muscle mass, for which he’s on a high protein and calorie diet,” says trainer Kuldeep Sethi, who trains the two.

According to him, working out regularly is a must, especially in these Covid times when our immunity has to be in its best form. On the other hand, gym trainer and yoga practitioner K Venkatesan stresses the need to eat right and stay away from all sorts of processed foods.

“We don’t really need to hit the gym. Just eat natural foods and take the stairs as much as possible. Practise Surya Namaskar, Pranayams and meditate,” he says. That’s motivating. Grab your dumbbells, put on your running shoes and go for it.

Jaws dropped when actor Samantha Akkineni posted a photo of herself hanging from a yoga trapeze, on Instagram. “Life is a balance of holding on and letting go. Inversions,” she captioned it.

Fashionista Shilpa Reddy posted a reel on Instagram, in which she is seen working on her triceps with all might. “Not “A”day but “ EVERY DAY”, she captioned it. She had also put up a pic with her son in a gym

Rakul Preet knows best how to beat the heat. “Thinking how to beat the summer heat? Let barley water come to your rescue. A cool drink suggested by my super cool nutritionist @munmun.ganeriwal, it will rid you of all summer woes...”

Actor Vishnu Manchu has been in ‘#beastmode’as he goes at the weights relentlessly. “Bigger and getting meaner”