Two labourers run over at Chaderghat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two daily daily wage labourers, Sunil and Maruthi Jadhav, both 21, succumbed after being hit by a vehicle at Malakpet Gunj under Chaderghat police limits in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the police, the victims were residents of Asif Nagar. At Gunj area, an unknown vehicle reportedly knocked them down. The police said the victims were going towards Dilsukhnagar.

The police are also verifying the evidence from CCTV cameras. An accidental death case was registered.